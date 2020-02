Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News

DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP.

ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE CENTRAL FORCES & COPS ON GROUND.

BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR HITS OUT AT PARTY COLLEAGUE KAPIL MISHRA'S PROVOCATIVE SPEECH, SAYING THAT STRICT ACTION MUST BE TAKEN AGAINST THOSE RESPONSIBLE IRRESPECTIVE OF THEIR ALLEGIANCE.US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MET BUSINESS LEADERS AT THE AMERICAN EMBASSY.

IN HIS ADDRESS AT THE EMBASSY, TRUMP SAID SOME OF THE REGULATIONS HAVE TO GO THROUGH STATUTORY PROCESS BUT US WILL BE REDUCING A LOT MORE REGULATIONS AND OTHER NEWS