GET CYBERPUNK FREE ON XBOX SERIES X!

Hacker from Redchan CD Projekt Red: Buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, Get the Game Free on Xbox Series X when it Launches… https://t.co/iFpW2QzYc8 3 minutes ago

Reese Ricard @CyberpunkGame @Xbox does that mean i will get a free Series X Consle if i buy CyberPunk 2077? If so this is definitely the future 13 minutes ago

BeatleMax76 RT @JAGOKUKEN: Buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, get Xbox Series X upgrade free https://t.co/2lvKBmGf2U 14 minutes ago

Sarah Elrick RT @YongYea: CD Projekt dropped the mic today by confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 will be free on the next gen Xbox Series X if you already h… 16 minutes ago

Ariel De Castro RT @WCGamingTweets: CD Projekt Red confirms that #Cyberpunk2077 will receive a free upgrade on Xbox Series X. 🔫 https://t.co/KPalH03vo3 17 minutes ago

律 • EZ Do Breeze Xbox Series X is set to have no exclusives at launch, instead it has 100% Xbox One game support with enhanced featu… https://t.co/uqXf2dEMAp 22 minutes ago

willbeonekenobi @Xiphos_Gaming @thachampagne It makes some sense. The only known game that should take advantage of this is Cyberpu… https://t.co/3G97ESxTH4 22 minutes ago