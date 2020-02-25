Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tenerife > Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago located some 62 miles west of the African coast, is a popular holiday destination that attracts many British tourists all year around.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

1,000 tourists in Tenerife quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Hotel guests have been confined to their rooms after an Italian doctor on holiday tested positive for...
Al Jazeera - Published

Tenerife hotel in lockdown as 1,000 guests are tested for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel in lockdown as 1,000 guests are tested for coronavirusAccording to reports in Spain, guests staying at the H10 Costa Adeje were tested as the hotel was...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We're in quarantine': Inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown [Video]'We're in quarantine': Inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown

Chris Betts&apos; vacation to the Canary Islands was cut short when a person in his hotel tested positive for coronavirus. Using his phone he shows Reuters around the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

'We're in quarantine': Inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown [Video]'We're in quarantine': Inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown

Chris Betts' vacation to the Canary Islands was cut short when a person in his hotel tested positive for coronavirus. Using his phone he shows Reuters around the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, which doesn't..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.