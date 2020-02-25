Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago located some 62 miles west of the African coast, is a popular holiday destination that attracts many British tourists all year around.