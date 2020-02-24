Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 35 Still Hospitalized After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

35 Still Hospitalized After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
35 Still Hospitalized After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In GermanyAt least 50 people were hurt after the car plowed into the crowd.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany: Car drives into crowd during Volkmarsen carnival parade

At least 15 people have been injured after a car reportedly drove into a carnival parade in Germany.
Independent - Published Also reported by •euronewsTelegraph.co.ukSeattlePI.comJapan Today


Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In GermanyWatch VideoPolice say dozens of people are injured after a car drove into crowd of people in...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival [Video]Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival

A German man plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring 60 people including children, police said. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany [Video]Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

A police spokesperson told reporters at least 30 people were injured after the car &quot;intentionally&quot; plowed into the crowd.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.