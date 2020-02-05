Global  

The new Bugatti Chiron Sport "Edition Noire Sportive" is ready for its debut

The new Bugatti Chiron Sport 'Edition Noire Sportive' is ready for its debut

The new Bugatti Chiron Sport "Edition Noire Sportive" is ready for its debut

Bugatti debuted the Chiron hypercar, the successor to its Veyron, at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

Four years later, Bugatti has produced its 250th Chiron – halfway through the car’s entire production run – and it’ll be on display at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

This signals the second half of Chiron Production.

The 250th Chiron is a Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive, which Bugatti introduced late last year.

The Edition Noire Sportive adds a ton of black enhancements to the Chiron.

A matte black finish covers the exposed carbon fiber.

Matte black also covers the front spoiler, radiator grille, wheels, and Bugatti’s signature C-shaped design line.

Even the four tailpipes of the car’s titanium exhaust feature a black finish along with parts of the engine cover.

Inside, it’s equally dark with black and matte black aluminum trim interior parts, black seats, switchgear, and more.
