Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and the United Nations took hold on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday after two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Emer McCarthy reports.