Video posted to a popular outdoor company’s social media page is drawing the ire of Florida residents across the state.

2oceansvibe News - South African online news Drone Footage From Florida Shows That Surfer Wasn't Alone In The Water [Video] https://t.co/zFCiDPWu06 https://t.co/ZHyIoezzu4 5 days ago

2oceansvibe News - South African online news Drone Footage From Florida Shows That Surfer Wasn’t Alone In The Water [Video] https://t.co/sQSDMymPKW 4 days ago

Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Watch: Drone video shows Florida boater using pole to harass manatee https://t.co/IN4keByQYV 56 minutes ago