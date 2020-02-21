Klopp saviours 'difficult' victory as Liverpool edge closer to 'special' title

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FEBRUARY 24, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "Yes, true a couple of years ago, three or four maybe at the beginning I said we want to write our own stories, we want to create our own history.

Obviously the boys took that really seriously what I said there and that's all cool but just not too important in the moment.

But it's so special - the numbers are incredible, so difficult.

We sat here a couple of times, we spoke about wonderful games, brilliant games, we spoke about hard games, difficult games; tonight was a difficult one obviously so the number of wins you can only have if you win all these games.

Obviously the difficult ones, the easy ones - if there ever was one - the brilliant ones and the more... the rougher or more grumpy ones so that's how it is and in the end that's what counts.

We all know that it's very special but in the moment we are really just in the situation we want to recover and we want to prepare for the next one because the next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us, wants to... the whole stadium at Watford will go for us.

It's completely normal, there will be a special atmosphere and we have to be 100% ready.

I saw the boys tonight, they are ready to fight and how I said as long as we are really ready to fight nobody should worry but we still have a lot of work to do." STORY: Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool had to come from behind -- and needed some help from two goalkeeping blunders - to beat lowly West Ham United 3-2 in a thrilling game and maintain their 100% home record on Monday.

Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was twice at fault as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool prevailed to equal the record of 18 consecutive top-flight wins set by Class="kln">Manchester City in 2017.

Juergen Klopp said his team were enjoying a "special" season amassing 79 points from 27 matches and his side now need 12 points from 11 games to make sure of their first league title in 30 years.

Defeat leaves West Ham on 24 points from 27 games, a point behind Class="kln">Aston Villa in the safety zone.

(Production: Tim Hart)