Will the Tokyo Olympics be relocated due to the coronavirus?

Will the Tokyo Olympics be relocated due to the coronavirus?

Will the Tokyo Olympics be relocated due to the coronavirus?

From the Carnival of Venice to the 2020 Summer Olympics to the production of sex toys, the coronavirus continues its path of destruction and disruption.

Here are five ways the coronavirus might impact you.
Why is Dick Pound Trending on Twitter?

Dick Pound, the longest serving member of the International Olympic Committee, became one of top...
Mediaite - Published

Olympic Official We're 'Looking At A Cancellation' Of Tokyo Olympics If Coronavirus Isn't Contained In Next Few Months

Whoa
Daily Caller - Published


Marshall_G08

Marshall Gunnell @chrismevans I’m from the US but relocated to Tokyo back in September of last year. Things are crazy over here rig… https://t.co/IMU15Pnbkl 1 day ago

topbetsports

Top Bet Will The #Olympic Games Be Relocated Away from Tokyo? YES +600 NO -1000 Views odds here... https://t.co/Ev4YSDswbW 5 days ago


Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus

Greek organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony say they've taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus spreading.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:06Published

Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will cancel or postpone major indoor events for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, the decision comes as Japan tries to halt the spread of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

