WHITE HOUSE REQUESTS CORONAVIRUS BUDGET

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
0
This morning.

The white house is asking congress for ?poin?5 billion dollars?

To combat coronavirus... ..

The budget office says?

The funds are for vaccines?

Treatment and protective equipment.... china and south korea have reported new cases?

And clusters have popped up in europe and the middle east.... the deadly outbreak is affecting economic health as well.... this?

As wall street tries to bounce back from major losses on monday....



White House unveils emergency coronavirus plan

The budget office said the $3.7 billion fund was for vaccines, treatment and protective equipment.
White House requests $2.5 billion for coronavirus, Dems say that's 'woefully insufficient'

The White House requested $2.5 billion Monday to deal with the coronavirus, but congressional
White House Requests $2.5 Billion To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

The Trump administration said the funding would support public health surveillance, treatment and the development of new vaccines.

Biden attacks Trump over proposed budget cuts to health agencies

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump over global health issues. He reminded people that Trump reduced U.S. oversight of such issues before the coronavirus..

