Bebe Rexha on Setting Affirmations and Unapologetic Self Love 31 minutes ago Credit: SELF - Duration: 03:46s - Published Bebe Rexha on Setting Affirmations and Unapologetic Self Love Our March 2020 cover star, Bebe Rexha, sits down with us to talk about how Oprah inspired her to set affirmations, managing expectations, and how her mental health journey has made her a better artist. She also goes into how she practices self love and how she learned to love certain parts of her body.

Bebe Rexha on Setting Affirmations and Unapologetic Self Love - I was going through a very rough time,and I got super depressed,and I felt like the onlything that's every had my backthroughout my life has been music.And I've just learnedto take care of myselfand do things that make me feel good.[calming music]When I first came to L.A.,I had so many expectations,and I wanted things tocome out a certain way.Somebody told me that Ishould have no expectations,and I started doingthat where it was like,instead of building up this whole storyof how a relationship's gonna play outor a work deal or whatever,I just go into it more open,and I'm just more chill nowabout how the outcome is gonna be.That's helped me a lot becauseif something doesn't work outthe way that I want, I don'thave such a crazy breakdown,and it doesn't effect me fora week straight emotionally.[gentle music]My mental illness or issues,whatever you want to call it,I think it's really helpedme come to this placein my life, and I think it's just made mea very insightful person andI want to know about peopleand the world, and I think mehaving a lot of highs and lowshas really taught me a lotabout patience and peopleand has been able tomake me a better artist.I'm always giving otherpeople compliments,and the one thing we don't do to ourselvesis give ourselves compliments in our headsor tell ourselves things about,like keep remindingourselves about our dreams.You could spend your day being like,"You're gorgeous, follow yourdreams, keep doing that."When you set the affirmations,I think that it helpscement that positivity in your brain.I watched and "Oprah" episode,and she said she took a checkand wrote a check for a $1 billion,and kept it on her mirror.Every time she would wakeup, she would look at it,so I decided to do that.I made a big poster with all the thingsthat I want to accomplish:be nominated for a Grammy, which happened.First late-night TV show, which happened.Sponsored branding deal, which happened.Get my own place, which happened.I think everything offthat board came true.I grew up just likeevery other young girl,watching music videosand reading magazines,and seeing super models in magazines,and wanting to look like them.And as I've grown up, I started to learn,and being in the industry,I've learned thata lot of that stuff is not real.I think what's happening now isthat there is definitelya shift of inclusivity.Everybody's definition ofperfect for their own body typesis completely different, andI've just learned to lovecertain parts of my body.True self love is a love/hate thing.You wake up one day, you'reabout to get your period,you feel bloated, and youfeel like complete crap,and you don't want to get out of bed,and you want to wear baggy clothes.I have days like that.And then I have days where I feel awesome.Ever since I hit 30, I feel,I think it's been an on-going process,but you start becomingunapologetic about who you are,and you start acceptingcertain things about yourself,and you start loving your body more.I think that it's just been a journeyof working on self-loveand understanding thatyou're not gonna alwaysfeel 100% every day,and that's when it makes it okay.Cause if you try to runaway from the bad feelings,it magnifies it.If you just tell yourself like, "Listen,eh, it's one of thosedays" and you move on.





