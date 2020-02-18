Tuesday Weather Webcast

We started out a little foggy thismorning and that will be the case forabout another hour or two.

But throughthe rest of the day, we're gonna have agreat outdoor day.

Mix of sun andclouds and temperatures climbing to 56by 10.

63 by noon and 67 today will beour high.

A great day to be outside attimes, a little Sonnier, not times alittle cloudier.

But this is gonna bethe best day to be outside for the nextlittle while if you like.

The warmtemperatures, at least tonight, will bemostly cloudy and seasonal with lowsaround 45.

Kind of like where we werethis morning.

But we are going to seemuch movement tomorrow, temperaturewise at all.

Even though a cold frontis now to our east, today is gonna bemild.

That cold air is way back to theWest.

But you could see all the snowout of Nebraska and Kansas.

All of thatcold air is gonna be drifting intocentral and southern Mississippi, notbringing in the snow with it, But thisis straight Canadian air, and it isgonna be a very cold day for us.Tomorrow as that arrives will be cloudywith the potential for maybe a showeror two.

Most of us staying dry.

And ifthere is any light rain, we're probablylooking at maybe 1/100 of an inch ofrain at best.

But the biggest thing foreverybody tomorrow is gonna be how coldit will be because high of 48 not toobad at a 20 mile an hour wind onto that.And it is gonna be feeling bad tomorrowin the low forties, feeling very muchlike winter after today will be in theupper sixties.

So big changes coming,temperature wise ahead and that coldair will stay in place through Thursday,although at that point sunshine willbegin to be a parent.

So we will haveplenty of sun to kind of balance outthe cold temperatures.

And then therest of the week we see someimprovement.

Cold high pressure willscoot to the east through the weekend,which will allow her when to returnback from the South.

That will lead toa nice little warming trend.

It will bea slow warming trend, but it is goingto definitely be out there.

52 onThursday and sunny with morningtemperature on Thursday.

Below freezing60 though for Friday and then theweekend continues to be very nice, withfull sunshine mornings on the chillyside.

But nice, pleasant afternoons.

Noreal chance for rain, widespread rainat least until Monday.

And if you arerunning in one of the Mississippi Bluesraces on Saturday, other than it beinga little cold at the start line, it'sgonna be great running weather.