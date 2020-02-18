Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tuesday Weather Webcast

Tuesday Weather Webcast

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Tuesday Weather WebcastTuesday Weather Webcast
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tuesday Weather Webcast

We started out a little foggy thismorning and that will be the case forabout another hour or two.

But throughthe rest of the day, we're gonna have agreat outdoor day.

Mix of sun andclouds and temperatures climbing to 56by 10.

63 by noon and 67 today will beour high.

A great day to be outside attimes, a little Sonnier, not times alittle cloudier.

But this is gonna bethe best day to be outside for the nextlittle while if you like.

The warmtemperatures, at least tonight, will bemostly cloudy and seasonal with lowsaround 45.

Kind of like where we werethis morning.

But we are going to seemuch movement tomorrow, temperaturewise at all.

Even though a cold frontis now to our east, today is gonna bemild.

That cold air is way back to theWest.

But you could see all the snowout of Nebraska and Kansas.

All of thatcold air is gonna be drifting intocentral and southern Mississippi, notbringing in the snow with it, But thisis straight Canadian air, and it isgonna be a very cold day for us.Tomorrow as that arrives will be cloudywith the potential for maybe a showeror two.

Most of us staying dry.

And ifthere is any light rain, we're probablylooking at maybe 1/100 of an inch ofrain at best.

But the biggest thing foreverybody tomorrow is gonna be how coldit will be because high of 48 not toobad at a 20 mile an hour wind onto that.And it is gonna be feeling bad tomorrowin the low forties, feeling very muchlike winter after today will be in theupper sixties.

So big changes coming,temperature wise ahead and that coldair will stay in place through Thursday,although at that point sunshine willbegin to be a parent.

So we will haveplenty of sun to kind of balance outthe cold temperatures.

And then therest of the week we see someimprovement.

Cold high pressure willscoot to the east through the weekend,which will allow her when to returnback from the South.

That will lead toa nice little warming trend.

It will bea slow warming trend, but it is goingto definitely be out there.

52 onThursday and sunny with morningtemperature on Thursday.

Below freezing60 though for Friday and then theweekend continues to be very nice, withfull sunshine mornings on the chillyside.

But nice, pleasant afternoons.

Noreal chance for rain, widespread rainat least until Monday.

And if you arerunning in one of the Mississippi Bluesraces on Saturday, other than it beinga little cold at the start line, it'sgonna be great running weather.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KARK4News

KARK 4 News RT @PatWalkerWX: Tuesday Morning QuickCast Clouds and cooler weather today. Tonight, a chance of showers and even a chance of snow. I ha… 3 hours ago

PatWalkerWX

Pat Walker 🌨 Tuesday Morning QuickCast Clouds and cooler weather today. Tonight, a chance of showers and even a chance of snow… https://t.co/LFKl19yls7 3 hours ago

DelcoreRodney

Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @Tom_Wachs: We have a winter storm brewing for Tuesday & Wednesday in SE WI. 2 storms will merge sending snow our way. It looks messy wi… 17 hours ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News A few snowflakes could mix in with some light rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning for portions of the South… https://t.co/7utI5yhlmK 2 days ago

Tom_Wachs

Tom Wachs We have a winter storm brewing for Tuesday & Wednesday in SE WI. 2 storms will merge sending snow our way. It looks… https://t.co/Nl666F3F7K 2 days ago

RichardWVUA23

Richard Scott WVUA Weather Webcast Tuesday Feb 18 https://t.co/wEXHYFwRjS #alwx @wvua23 6 days ago

KARK4News

KARK 4 News RT @ChiefKeith: Tuesday Evening #arwx Webcast --> https://t.co/k0Nkds6g6Q. https://t.co/0vhlZZHbYE 1 week ago

ChiefKeith

Chief Keith Monahan, CBM Tuesday Evening #arwx Webcast --> https://t.co/k0Nkds6g6Q. https://t.co/0vhlZZHbYE 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Evening Webcast [Video]Tuesday Evening Webcast

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 03:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.