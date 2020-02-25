Trump wraps up 2-day visit, heaps praise on India, skirts Delhi unrest | Oneindia News

What was the outcome of the Trump visit?

Grand optics took centrestage, 3 key pacts were signed including one on enrgey and a $3 bn defence deal.

Both leaders looked optimistic on a big trade package, now remains to be senen when that elusive package arrives.

We also take a look at other highlights of the visit.

#NamasteTrump