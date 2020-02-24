Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the conviction of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape was a victory that sent a strong message.
*QUALITY AS INCOMING* Trump spoke at in a news conference concluding his two-day trip to India.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was found guilty on Monday (February 24) of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Officers helped Weinstein unsteadily to his feet before leading him away from a New York court.

His lawyer said Weinstein, who has used a walker throughout the trial, was expected to be taken to a medical facility at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex.



'Fight far from over': Survivors, others on Weinstein conviction

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape.
Al Jazeera - Published

Trump calls Weinstein conviction ‘great victory’

US president Donald Trump has said Harvey Weinstein’s conviction for rape and sexual assault is a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



