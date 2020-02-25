Global  

Mardi Gras at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:33s - Published < > Embed
13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland is at Freed's Bakery on Eastern Avenue near Silverado Ranch Boulevard to discuss Fat Tuesday celebrations!

Freed's Cake Decorator Brittnee Klinger discusses king cake, walks us through the decorating process, and and why you just might find a plastic baby in your cake today if you stop by.
