Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blooming peach blossom trees cut down at open scenic spot to stop tourists visiting amid COVID-19 outbreak

Blooming peach blossom trees cut down at open scenic spot to stop tourists visiting amid COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Blooming peach blossom trees cut down at open scenic spot to stop tourists visiting amid COVID-19 outbreak

Blooming peach blossom trees cut down at open scenic spot to stop tourists visiting amid COVID-19 outbreak

Blooming peach blossom trees were cut down at a scenic spot in southern China to prevent tourists from visiting amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video, shot in the city of Lechang in Guangdong Province on February 19, shows workers using tools to cut down the trees.

According to the Lechang Culture and Tourism Bureau, since the place is an open scenic spot, it is impossible for them to restrict people from entering.

So they had to cut down the flowers to stop the visitors.

The video was filmed by a tourist who goes by Xiao Li Fei Dao on WeChat and shared with permission from Lechang Media Convergence Centre.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourists wearing masks visit China's West Lake on its first day of reopening [Video]Tourists wearing masks visit China's West Lake on its first day of reopening

2,000 people have visited eastern China's West Lake, one of the country's most famous scenic spots on its first day of reopening after it was shut down on January 24 amid the coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Tourists admire pink cherry blossom blooming during winter in northern Thailand [Video]Tourists admire pink cherry blossom blooming during winter in northern Thailand

Hundreds of tourists flocked to see beautiful pink cherry blossoming Chiang Mai, northern Thailand on Friday (January 3rd). Footage shows visitors taking pictures and posing for selfies with the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.