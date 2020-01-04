Blooming peach blossom trees cut down at open scenic spot to stop tourists visiting amid COVID-19 outbreak

Blooming peach blossom trees were cut down at a scenic spot in southern China to prevent tourists from visiting amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video, shot in the city of Lechang in Guangdong Province on February 19, shows workers using tools to cut down the trees.

According to the Lechang Culture and Tourism Bureau, since the place is an open scenic spot, it is impossible for them to restrict people from entering.

So they had to cut down the flowers to stop the visitors.

The video was filmed by a tourist who goes by Xiao Li Fei Dao on WeChat and shared with permission from Lechang Media Convergence Centre.