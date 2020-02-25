Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil!
Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil
turns 34 years old today.
Here are five
fun facts about
the actress.
1.
She didn’t have any
formal acting experience
before she was on
“The Good Place.” 2.
Jamil was once an
English teacher.
3.
She was the first solo woman presenter on BBC Radio 1's show, “The Official Chart.
“ 4.
Jamil moved to America
to be a screenwriter.
5.
She was awarded
“Advocate of the Year” by
the Ehlers-Danlos Society.
