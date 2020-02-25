Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil!

Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil!

Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil turns 34 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

She didn’t have any formal acting experience before she was on “The Good Place.” 2.

Jamil was once an English teacher.

3.

She was the first solo woman presenter on BBC Radio 1's show, “The Official Chart.

“ 4.

Jamil moved to America to be a screenwriter.

5.

She was awarded “Advocate of the Year” by the Ehlers-Danlos Society.

Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil!