Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again

Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again

Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again

During a press briefing in India, President Donald Trump argued with CNN’s Jim Acosta.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump squabbles with CNN's Jim Acosta over Russia coverage during news conference in India

Trump went after CNN's Jim Acosta at a news conference in India. Acosta responded: "our record on...
USATODAY.com - Published

Jim Acosta Hits Back After Trump Says He Should Be ‘Ashamed’: CNN’s Record On the Truth ‘A Lot Better Than Yours’

*Donald Trump* and *Jim Acosta* attacked each other on Tuesday when the CNN reporter pressed the...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Jr. Says CNN Doing More Damage Than Russians To US Elections [Video]Trump Jr. Says CNN Doing More Damage Than Russians To US Elections

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday suggested that CNN is a bigger threat to trust in US elections than Russia.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump’s First Date with CNN [Video]Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump’s First Date with CNN

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump’s First Date with CNN Cartoon Trump meets with CNN’s Cartoon Jake Tapper, Erin Burnett, Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper, and Wolf Blitzer after Fox..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.