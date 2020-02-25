|
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91
Egyptian state TV has said the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at the age of 91.
What legacy did Hosni Mubarak leave behind?
He left behind a complicated legacy as his rule was partly characterised by corruption, police brutality, political repression, and entrenched economic problems.
A look back on Mubarak's life
Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died. He was 91.
