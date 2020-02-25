Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title

This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title

This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title

This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title February 25, 1964 Cassius Clay was just 22-years-old when he beat the world champion in a seven round TKO.

Liston had been favored to win eight to one.

Before the match, Clay had boasted he would knock Liston in eight rounds, as he would “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” This proved to be accurate, as Liston couldn't land his punches, leading to a shoulder injury and ultimately ending the match.

Two days after celebrating the win with Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X, Clay would become Muhammad Ali.

The world heavyweight title would launch Ali's epic career.

He is widely considered one the greatest athletes of the 20th century.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @BruceKamich: This day in history... Young Muhammad Ali knocks out Sonny Liston for first world title On February 25, 1964, 22-year-old… 30 minutes ago

RubenCollects

Ruben Collects RT @beckett_authent: On this date in history, a young Cassius Clay defeated the 8 to 1 favorite Sonny Liston becoming the Heavyweight Champ… 1 hour ago

BruceKamich

Bruce Kamich, CMT This day in history... Young Muhammad Ali knocks out Sonny Liston for first world title On February 25, 1964, 22-y… https://t.co/y33Vnpx0ko 1 hour ago

beckett_authent

BAS / Beckett On this date in history, a young Cassius Clay defeated the 8 to 1 favorite Sonny Liston becoming the Heavyweight Ch… https://t.co/YIUWA1ePU5 1 hour ago

Muhammad_waxiri

Waxeeeeri RT @_omoissy: So Young tweeted "Bros before farm tools" and the rest is history. I hate this app 😂😭 https://t.co/ygu83DVRLw 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The history of paczki day [Video]The history of paczki day

The lines are long outside local bakeries on this Fat Tuesday, as people wait to get their paczki.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Vanderbilt University making history with first female athletic director [Video]Vanderbilt University making history with first female athletic director

Candice Storey Lee is Vanderbilt's interim vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and interim athletic director; making her the first female and black woman in SEC history to hold the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.