Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus

Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus

Paramount Pictures have confirmed 'Mission: Impossible 7' production has been halted in Venice, Italy "out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew", following the coronavirus outbreak.
