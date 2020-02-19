Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Health Organization > Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

According to Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mysterious illness, 'Disease X,' that could spark an international contagion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Novel Coronavirus 2019: Global Implications And Responses – Analysis

Novel Coronavirus 2019: Global Implications And Responses – AnalysisBy Tiaji Salaam-Blyther, Susan V. Lawrence and Sara M. Tharakan* On December 31, 2019, China’s...
Eurasia Review - Published

When will the coronavirus outbreak end? Experts give predictions

It's already spread wider than SARS in 2003. It may not sweep the globe as swine flu did in 2009, but...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATLANTALI

ATLANTALI RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️The @WHO has long worried that a mysterious “disease X” could spark an international contagion. The #coronavirus is r… 12 minutes ago

KlimaatKenner

Danny Palm I think it can turn really badly sooner rather than later. The #coronavirus is not a normal flu: -it's much more… https://t.co/IkYVCMpn6W 2 hours ago

WorldLivecom

WorldNewsLive4you Coronavirus is “rapidly becoming” the world’s first true pandemic challenge, fitting the category of “disease X”, a… https://t.co/tVbMIJuXGS 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Financial Experts Say Stock Market Drop Shows How Widespread Coronavirus Fears Are [Video]Financial Experts Say Stock Market Drop Shows How Widespread Coronavirus Fears Are

Financial experts said the drop in the stock market is reflective on how widespread coronavirus fears are.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:47Published

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.