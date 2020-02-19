Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

According to Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mysterious illness, 'Disease X,' that could spark an international contagion.
ATLANTALI RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️The @WHO has long worried that a mysterious “disease X” could spark an international contagion.
The #coronavirus is r… 12 minutes ago
Danny Palm I think it can turn really badly sooner rather than later.
The #coronavirus is not a normal flu:
-it's much more… https://t.co/IkYVCMpn6W 2 hours ago
WorldNewsLive4you Coronavirus is “rapidly becoming” the world’s first true pandemic challenge, fitting the category of “disease X”, a… https://t.co/tVbMIJuXGS 6 hours ago
Financial experts said the drop in the stock market is reflective on how widespread coronavirus fears are.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:47Published 15 hours ago
The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 16 hours ago