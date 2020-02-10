Global  

Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9

Protests have taken New Delhi by storm resulting in at least nine deaths during the US President's visit to India.

Protesters have clashed over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), both for and against.

Footage captured on February 24 shows numerous cars on fire as a group of rioters pelt projectiles towards authorities.

It was reported that a high ranking police chief was among the casualties.
