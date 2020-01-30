Global  

This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title February 25, 1964 Cassius Clay was just 22-years-old when he beat the world champion in a seven round TKO.

Liston had been favored to win eight to one.

Before the match, Clay had boasted he would knock Liston in eight rounds, as he would “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” This proved to be accurate, as Liston couldn't land his punches, leading to a shoulder injury and ultimately ending the match.

Two days after celebrating the win with Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X, Clay would become Muhammad Ali.

The world heavyweight title would launch Ali's epic career.

He is widely considered one the greatest athletes of the 20th century.
