This Day in History: Young Muhammad Ali Knocks out Sonny Liston for First World Title
This Day in History: Young
Muhammad Ali Knocks out
Sonny Liston for First World Title February 25, 1964 Cassius Clay was just 22-years-old
when he beat the world champion
in a seven round TKO.
Liston had
been favored to win eight to one.
Before the match, Clay had
boasted he would knock Liston
in eight rounds, as he would
“float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” This proved to be accurate,
as Liston couldn't land his punches,
leading to a shoulder injury and
ultimately ending the match.
Two days after celebrating the
win with Nation of Islam leader
Malcolm X, Clay would become Muhammad Ali.
The world heavyweight title
would launch Ali's epic career.
He is widely considered one the
greatest athletes of the 20th century.