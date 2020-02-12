Global  

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

The union representing opera performers says they interviewed 27 people who say they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior.

Sandra Mitchell reports.
