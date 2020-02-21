Global  

Mardi Gras at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas

Mardi Gras at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas

Mardi Gras at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas

13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland is at Freed's Bakery on Eastern Avenue near Silverado Ranch Boulevard to discuss Fat Tuesday celebrations!

Freed's Cake Decorator Brittnee Klinger discusses king cake, walks us through the decorating process, and and why you just might find a plastic baby in your cake today if you stop by.
Celebrating Mardi Gras in Las Vegas

Mardi Gras is only a few days away and there are a lot of festivities happening around town to celebrate.

13 Things To Do For Feb. 21-27

13 Things To Do This Week features information about Mardi Gras, music, Black History Month events, and more.

