2 Works for You Local food banks host Anti-Hunger Day at the capitol https://t.co/F5i7tBf4jL https://t.co/Yc0d1tVeyT 1 day ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Legacy Of Service Celebrated On Martin Luther King Jr. Day The nation celebrated the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. The civil rights leader and champion of equality would have turned 91 last week, reports CBS2’s Aundrea.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18Published on January 20, 2020