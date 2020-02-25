Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings

2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings

2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings

Home Depot has been flat for the last several months.

Then on the earnings, management restored investor confidence in 2020 sales.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Home Depot’s same-store sales surge in final quarter of 2019

Home Depot reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter with strong comparable-store sales. The...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TopStockAlerts1

Top Stock Alerts $HD 2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings https://t.co/xg5eVNwJM2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.