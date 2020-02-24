Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IHOP PANCAKES 2.25.20

IHOP PANCAKES 2.25.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
IHOP PANCAKES 2.25.20IHOP PANCAKES 2.25.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IHOP PANCAKES 2.25.20

C1 3 welcome back!!

Ihop restaurants is celebrating its 15th annual ihop national pancake day today!

Ihop catering manager, kitty lane is here with pancakes and to tell us who benefits from this initiative!

Welcome to the show!

1.

Who am i speaking with?

What are your favorite pancakes?

2.

What is national pancake day?

3.

How long has it been going on?

4.

What is the c1 3 purpose for this event?

5.

Where, time, is there any cost?

C1 3 realizations of the community t maybe suggest to me about nonprofits that will benefit from a free catering in the from a restaurant want just the restaurants and lexington, richmond, newport.

Take dating guys to some local communities you this day giving back in the middle.

Problem is



Recent related news from verified sources

Get free pancakes Tuesday for IHOP National Pancake Day and enter 'Pancakes for Life' contest

IHOP's annual Pancake Day freebie giveaway is Tuesday. Get free pancakes and enter the restaurant's...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aveecheee

aveecheee (parody) Since IHOP is trending, I went there and got the free pancakes along with hashbrowns and an orange juice https://t.co/nboLgghCgx 4 seconds ago

SuperMikey_

Mikey #NationalPancakeDay ?? Free pancakes at IHOP? Let's. get. it. 30 seconds ago

Bigz_98

Bigz_98 RT @OfficialJoelF: FREE PANCAKES: @IHOP is offering a free short stack today from 7 AM - 7 PM. Don't forget to tip :) #NationalPancakeDay h… 33 seconds ago

AaronFrmTexas

🐾 Free pancakes at IHOP https://t.co/atUg5xLEb3 41 seconds ago

Mctowers

Antivirus Partner RT @10News: Get free pancakes today at all San Diego IHOP restaurants for #NationalPancakeDay https://t.co/oCAuEOgzaF 41 seconds ago

aceberlaw

Goat James Idgaf how free the pancakes are at Ihop you will never catch me eating there 46 seconds ago

dumb_faerie

Journey LeRae RT @ReelFeelsss: Today is free short stack day at ihop. Go get free pancakes! 🥞🥞🥞 50 seconds ago

feistypastor

Baby Yoda 2020 I was today years old when I realized that National Pancake Day ALWAYS FALLS ON #SHROVE TUESDAY. Free pancakes at @IHOP for everyone! 59 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Myers IHOP free pancakes for national pancake day [Video]Fort Myers IHOP free pancakes for national pancake day

Fort Myers' IHOP serves free pancakes for National Pancake Day.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:18Published

Donate to Golisano Children's Hospital on National Pancake Day [Video]Donate to Golisano Children's Hospital on National Pancake Day

IHOP is serving free pancakes for National Pancake Day.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.