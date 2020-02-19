Global  

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates.

Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three candidates, with three delegates.

Elizabeth Warren came in fourth and Amy Klobuchar in sixth place.

Neither candidate secured any delegates in Nevada.

Philanthropist Tom Steyer came in fifth place.

He also received zero delegates.

Michael Bloomberg did not participate in the Nevada caucuses.

Bernie Sanders clinched his win by securing the most votes in 12 of Nevada's 17 counties.

According to entrance polls, Sanders clinched support from nearly half of all Latino voters.

Two-thirds of voters between the ages of 17 and 29 supported Sanders.

Among black voters, Biden was the favorite.

He secured 36 percent.

The next Democratic primary occurs on Saturday in South Carolina.
