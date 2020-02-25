Global  

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday.

She began by remembering her “baby girl” for her vivacious, energetic personality and for her athletic ability.

Vanessa Bryant, via NBC News She continued by eulogizing her husband, describing him as a doting father and a man with a “tender heart.” Bryant was also sure to pay tribute to her husband and daughter’s tight-knit relationship.

Vanessa Bryant, via NBC News
Beyonce Starts Kobe Bryant Memorial With Stirring Rendition of His Favorite Song

The Celebration of Life event for the late basketball legend and his daughter, Gianna, at the Staples...
AceShowbiz - Published

Kobe Bryant memorial held at the Staples Center as family and celebrities pay tribute

Today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the city that loved him like no other paid tribute to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The WrapMid-Day



