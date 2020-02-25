Chico fire department C.E.R.T. training

New this morning& a handful of people in butte county are starting this week having gained some emergency response and potentially life- saving skills this weekend.

About thirty volunteers took part in a joint program with butte county and the chico fire department - for cert training - or - community emergency response team.

The 2 and a half day session included classroom work covering how to react in emergency situations, including fire, earthquake, mass casualty incidents and other natural disasters.

This is the first c.e.r.t.

Class the chico fire department is offering for volunteers.

The session culminated with a hands on scenario - an earthquake - with cert volunteers putting what they learned into practice.

We learn in depth training on medical, triage, transportation, how to put out small fires and it culminates in an event that where we practice what we've been taught over the past couple of days.

When an event happens we're the first people there before the first responders can show up, before the firefighters and sheriff, and law enforcement can arrive, we are that elementary step where we can help people before the resources actually arrive.

Additional cert programs will be offered throughout the year through the butte county sheriff's office.

As chico fire develops its program, the department anticipates also offering additional learning opportunities.###