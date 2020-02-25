Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chico fire department C.E.R.T. training

Chico fire department C.E.R.T. training

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Chico fire department C.E.R.T. training

Chico fire department C.E.R.T. training

Citizen volunteers take part in the first C.E.R.T.

Training with the Chico fire department, learning skills as a Community Emergency Response Team
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chico fire department C.E.R.T. training

New this morning&amp; a handful of people in butte county are starting this week having gained some emergency response and potentially life- saving skills this weekend.

About thirty volunteers took part in a joint program with butte county and the chico fire department - for cert training - or - community emergency response team.

The 2 and a half day session included classroom work covering how to react in emergency situations, including fire, earthquake, mass casualty incidents and other natural disasters.

This is the first c.e.r.t.

Class the chico fire department is offering for volunteers.

The session culminated with a hands on scenario - an earthquake - with cert volunteers putting what they learned into practice.

We learn in depth training on medical, triage, transportation, how to put out small fires and it culminates in an event that where we practice what we've been taught over the past couple of days.

When an event happens we're the first people there before the first responders can show up, before the firefighters and sheriff, and law enforcement can arrive, we are that elementary step where we can help people before the resources actually arrive.

Additional cert programs will be offered throughout the year through the butte county sheriff's office.

As chico fire develops its program, the department anticipates also offering additional learning opportunities.###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.