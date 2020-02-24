The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers
The Nevada Caucuses:
By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada
precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders
emerged with 24 delegates total.
Former Vice President
Joe Biden came in a distant
second place, securing nine delegates.
Pete Buttigieg rounded out
the top three candidates, with three delegates.
Elizabeth Warren came in fourth and
Amy Klobuchar in sixth place.
Neither
candidate secured any delegates in Nevada.
Philanthropist Tom Steyer
came in fifth place.
He also
received zero delegates.
Michael Bloomberg did not
participate in the Nevada caucuses.
Bernie Sanders clinched his
win by securing the most votes in
12 of Nevada's 17 counties.
According to entrance polls,
Sanders clinched support from
nearly half of all Latino voters.
Two-thirds of voters between
the ages of 17 and 29
supported Sanders.
Among black voters, Biden
was the favorite.
He secured 36 percent.
The next Democratic
primary occurs on
Saturday in South Carolina.