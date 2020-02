Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News

CURFEW HAS BEEN IMPOSED IN 4 AREAS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI AS THE UNREST CONTINUES.

4000 COPS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED.

DELHI POLICE, CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE, RAPID ACTION FORCE, SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL HAS BEEN DEPLOYED.

DELHI POLICE HAS MOBILIED ADDITIONAL FORCES.

11 FIRS HAVE BEEN REGISTERED.

DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 10 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP.

FRESH VIOLENCE HAS BEEN REPORTED AT DIFFERENT PARTS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI, 2 TV REPORTERS HAVE ALSO BEEN REPORTEDLY INJURED.

56 POLICE PERSONNEL AND 130 CIVILIANS HAVE BEEN INJURED.WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE HAS EXPRESSED CONCERN OVER THE VIOLENCE IN DELHI.

SHE SAID THAT SHE IS DEEPLY DISTURBED AND CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT & WHY IS HAPPENING IN DELHI.

AND OTHER NEWS