This Is How Much Money it Takes to Be Upper Class 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published This Is How Much Money it Takes to Be Upper Class This Is How Much Money it Takes to Be Upper Class Reported by the Pew Research Center, the following numbers are based on housing-size. For a household of one, an adult who makes at least $78,281 is considered upper class. Household of two: $110,706 Household of three: $135,586 Household of four: $156,561 According to Pew, the upper class are adults with an annual house income that is more than twice the national median. The national median in 2016 was $57,617. The non-partisan group found that “the wealth gaps between upper-income families and lower- and middle-income families in 2016 were at the highest levels recorded.” Pew Research Center, via CNBC 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kevin Hickey If you have divorced during a child's senior year, you may have been surprised at how much money it takes to get th… https://t.co/ji4ZvFjpd5 4 minutes ago Chris Tse @realCuylerStuwe @wesbos I don't remember if it was this episode or not, but @wesbos had mentioned how much more Pa… https://t.co/SAVIrBUVPo 27 minutes ago Adam @kelseyglass3 Perfecttttt. I started making my own cold brew at home (super easy and saves me all the money) and I… https://t.co/vsiNpwpE3J 1 hour ago mitchx36 #SocialistPatriot RT @1goodsocialist: Starmer will stop at nothing to get elected use the blairite spin and spend as much money as it takes this fraud would… 3 hours ago Jen RT @felicitycallard: Think what it takes to get to be able to use this very last resort, the strike. In a country w such weak union rights.… 3 hours ago Felicity Callard is on strike #UCUstrike Think what it takes to get to be able to use this very last resort, the strike. In a country w such weak union righ… https://t.co/IRFiPXjPyg 7 hours ago Angela Rae Boon @Ash_Pro1 Why do we do business with such a barbaric country? Because we owe them money. As horrific as this is w… https://t.co/FXA6lpagWM 7 hours ago Giuliano Dore Education is a pillar of society. It takes decades, sometimes centuries for schools to become institutions & that t… https://t.co/ERYcnagZMg 8 hours ago