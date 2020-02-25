This Is How Much Money it Takes to Be Upper Class
This Is How Much Money
it Takes to Be Upper Class Reported by the Pew Research Center,
the following numbers are based on housing-size.
For a household of one,
an adult who makes at least
$78,281 is considered upper class.
Household of two: $110,706 Household of three: $135,586 Household of four: $156,561 According to Pew, the
upper class are adults with
an annual house income that
is more than twice the national median.
The national median
in 2016 was $57,617.
The non-partisan group found that
“the wealth gaps between upper-income
families and lower- and middle-income families
in 2016 were at the highest levels recorded.” Pew Research Center,
via CNBC