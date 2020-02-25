UK town battles floods as local river bursts its banks

Global  

The UK town of Shrewsbury, Shropshire has been inundated with floodwater as the River Severn burst its banks during a period of stormy weather.
The UK town of Shrewsbury, Shropshire has been inundated with floodwater as the River Severn burst its banks during a period of stormy weather.

Footage filmed on February 25 shows residents of the town struggling to go about their daily lives as water has crept into the centre.

Further footage shows the River Severn swelling largely and boats moored as waters rise.




