Justin Bieber Lands Seventh No. 1 Album on 'Billboard' 200

1 Album on 'Billboard' 200 Bieber became the youngest solo artist to achieve the feat at just 25 years old, breaking the previous record held by Elvis Presley at age 26.

'Changes' earned 231,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb.

20.

The new album had the third-largest week of 2020, behind Eminem’s 'Music to Be Murdered By' and Halsey’s 'Manic.'

'Changes' is Bieber’s first album since 2015's 'Purpose,' which also debuted at No.

1.

Bieber has landed nine top 10 albums on the 'Billboard' 200 chart in his career.