Arm Pull Exercises - Metabolic Syndrome

Arm Pull Exercises - Metabolic Syndrome

Arm Pull Exercises - Metabolic Syndrome

Min Naruki-van Velzen, MSc, discusses pull exercises as part of a workout to help manage metabolic syndrome.
Arm Pull Exercises - Metabolic Syndrome

This next exercise is a pull muscle group exercise.

It involves the muscles in your upper back as well as through your torso.

It’s a great one for people who are trying to get rid of metabolic syndrome because again, it is a large muscle group exercise, and it will help out with increasing metabolism and again helping out with insulin sensitivity.

So with the pull exercise, you can support your low back with the seat of a chair and then your legs just form a three-point stance so your low back is well supported.

You notice torso is horizontal and parallel to the ground, and then it's just a pulling motion, very natural motion, lifting up.

Now obviously you want to do both sides to get both arms, and the pulling motion again gets the muscles in your upper back, back of your shoulders.

So there's a great example of a pull muscle group exercise.

If you would like a program that's more individualized to your needs, please consult with your local kinesiologist, trainer, or physiotherapist.




