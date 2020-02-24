Global  

Netanyahu takes center stage in Israeli election

Netanyahu takes center stage in Israeli election

Netanyahu takes center stage in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reveling in the campaign for next Monday&apos;s election - just don&apos;t mention the corruption trial that looms soon afterward.

Lucy Fielder reports.
