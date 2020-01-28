Global  

Apple Gets Back to Doing (Some) Business in China

Apple reopens some retail stores in China as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease.

Its manufacturing capabilities, however, are a very different story.
Bloomberg: iPhone SE 2 on track to launch in March despite coronavirus production delays, new iPad Pro in first half of the year

Last night, Apple released a statement warning investors that it would miss its quarterly revenue...
9to5Mac - Published

Chinese OLED iPhone displays closer: BOE opts for Apple-only production lines

We may be getting closer to seeing the first Chinese OLED iPhone displays. China’s biggest display...
9to5Mac - Published


goldman_comm

Apple to reopen some of its retail locations in China in an effort to rebound from their #coronavirus induced sales…

TheStreetAAPL

Apple Gets Back to Doing (Some) Business in China


Apple Doesn't Expect to Meet Revenue Forecast for Q2 [Video]Apple Doesn't Expect to Meet Revenue Forecast for Q2

Apple says its will not meet its revenue forecast for its second quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has lead to lower demand for the iPhone.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple is reconsidering its plans to increase iPhone production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has extended an official holiday to curb the spread of the virus which could hurt..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

