Dow Movers: AXP, HD

Dow Movers: AXP, HD

Dow Movers: AXP, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Home Depot registers a 11.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 0.8%.

American Express is showing a gain of 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.6% on the day.




