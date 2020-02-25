S&P 500 Movers: WCG, KEYS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Keysight Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%.

Year to date, Keysight Technologies has lost about 4.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are A O Smith, trading down 3.1%, and Perrigo Company, trading up 5.5% on the day.