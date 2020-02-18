Eye Lens Options

Spectacle lens materials now come in three types, there are glass lenses, plastic lenses and polycarbonate.

Glass lenses are the most breakable but the most resistant to scratching, the polycarbonates are the most scratchable but they are the most protective, and for this reason we suggest that all children be put into polycarbonate lenses.

Glass lenses and plastic lenses are now almost equal in thickness.

So in the past when lenses and prescriptions got higher, and the lenses got thicker, we can now use high index lenses to make them much more cosmetically appealing.

When we have a patient who has reached the bifocal stage, they can choose between conventional bifocals which will have a line in it and what I refer to as progressive addition lenses, which have a gradual power change and they each take a different kind of adaptation to get used to.

Your optometrist will help you make a very good selection on what to use based on your job and your needs.