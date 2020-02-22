Pangolins, world's most trafficked animal, may be link that facilitated spread of coronavirus

Nearly 900,000 pangolins have been trafficked since 2000 according to a wildlife watchdog and the endangered mammals are suspected to be behind the spread of the coronavirus.

Studies have found that pangolins do carry some coronaviruses that are similar to the novel virus that has killed over 2,700 people.

Bats have also been heavily linked to the spreading of coronavirus.

This footage, filmed in 2017, shows a pangolin that was ceased after a raid in Pekanbaru.