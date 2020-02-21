Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pep Guardiola > Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he views Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SAYING ABOUT GUARDIOLA BEING THE BEST MANAGER IN THE WORLD: "Because he (Guardiola) has always proved it.

First in Barcelona, then in Munich and now in Manchester, I think he has proved that (to be the best coach) but that's it, that's my opinion.

People can think differently and there are lots of coaches in football, but yes that's why I say he's the best for me." STORY: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday (February 25) that his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world.

Speaking ahead of their clash in the Champions League last 16, Zidane said Guardiola had proven himself at all the clubs he has coached, including Real's arch-rivals Barcelona and German giants Bayern Munich.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Break_View

Break View Sports [Sports News] Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash https://t.co/GJ6aTH9SfH - More On #BreakViewSports 2 hours ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @Sportsgriduk: Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash https://t.co/9d2hFsw6Ko https://t.co/WJ1xvWQxKH 2 hours ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash https://t.co/H784qbGSpy 3 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash https://t.co/9d2hFsw6Ko https://t.co/WJ1xvWQxKH 3 hours ago

SBOBET

SBOBET Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Pep Guardiola is the 'best coach in the world' ahead of their match in the… https://t.co/nmzpjzyxEL 3 hours ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Zidane: Pep is the best, and taught me a lot: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he has "learned a lot" from Pep… https://t.co/EcEc690XDm 3 hours ago

iamyourgrace

Bobo RT @Soccerpundit_ay: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he has "learned a lot" from Pep Guardiola, and reiterated his belief that the Ma… 3 hours ago

Soccerpundit_ay

Awolo Babajimi Ayo Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he has "learned a lot" from Pep Guardiola, and reiterated his belief that the… https://t.co/eAbjqUf2lb 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Guardiola: I cannot change what people think over FFP [Video]Guardiola: I cannot change what people think over FFP

Pep Guardiola says he had no control over other people's perception of City, but that he remained proud of what he and the club had so far achieved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.