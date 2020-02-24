'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein

"It's true.

He contributed to every Democrat's campaign," she said in response to a question at a news conference.

She named former president Barack Obama, as well as Al Gore and John Kerry.

"I don't know whether that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it certainly should end the kind of behavior that he was just convicted for," she added.

Clinton said the jury verdict "speaks for itself." Clinton was speaking from Berlin.

On Monday (February 24) the Berlin International Film Festival screened a documentary about her life.

She declined to disclose which Democrat she favors in the 2020 presidential race, as she has in the past.