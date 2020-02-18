Sea Lion Rescued After Traveling Miles From Water

A sea lion that ended up miles away from a body of water large enough to accommodate it was recently spotted in Cowlitz County, Washington.



Recent related videos from verified sources Very funky baby sea lion waddles adorably to the ocean The Galapagos Islands are one of the most incredible places on earth. The animals are fascinating and entertaining. Perhaps the most entertaining of all of them are the sea lions. They are aptly named.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:55Published 5 days ago Sea Lion Lies Upside Down and Relaxes in Water While Funnily Blowing Bubbles This sea lion was chilling at a beach. It was lying upside down with its mouth inside water and body outside it. Also, it funnily blew bubbles in the water to enjoy the best of its time. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:16Published 1 week ago