More Bad News For 'Birds Of Prey'

Birds of Prey (or, uh, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) earned $7 million in its third weekend.

The floundering film lost 700 theaters and dropped 59% from last weekend’s holiday-inflated weekend.

Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson’s $82 million, R-rated DC Films flick has earned $72.5 million in 17-days.

That is about equal to Aquaman’s opening weekend.

Forbes says the movie will get crushed by the Invisible Man next weekend.