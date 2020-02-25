Global  

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders to be in focus at South Carolina debate as rivals aim to slow his surge

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South...
Reuters - Published

Democrats to turn fire on surging Sanders in South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Recent related videos from verified sources

Dems Ready For Debate Ahead Of South Carolina Primary [Video]Dems Ready For Debate Ahead Of South Carolina Primary

The stage is set for the Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:31Published

Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate [Video]Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

