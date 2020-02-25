Spring Training Report: Luis Robert, Jo Adell, Other Possible Future All-Stars Take Field 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 02:19s - Published Spring Training Report: Luis Robert, Jo Adell, Other Possible Future All-Stars Take Field Another banner crop of young talent, including Luis Robert of the White Sox and Jo Adell of the Angels, is set to make their marks on MLB. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Enquirer Sports RT @Enquirer: Spring Training report: Luis Castillo's changeup seems to be in midseason form https://t.co/tHC3Q0sZ2D 5 days ago Enquirer Spring Training report: Luis Castillo's changeup seems to be in midseason form https://t.co/tHC3Q0sZ2D 5 days ago NYY NEWS RT @RandyJMiller: Aaron Judge has a sore shoulder, Luis Severino just has been shut down and the spring games haven’t even begun yet. Is it… 5 days ago